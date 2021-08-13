FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Porsche Automobil’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of POAHY opened at $10.70 on Friday. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.01.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

