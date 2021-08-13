FY2021 Earnings Forecast for EverCommerce Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of EverCommerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.54.

EVCM opened at 19.40 on Thursday. EverCommerce has a fifty-two week low of 16.01 and a fifty-two week high of 21.00.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 299,999. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at 349,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

