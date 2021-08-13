FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.51. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.22. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.17 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,928.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $26,991,745.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $1,842,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

