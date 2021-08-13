FY2021 EPS Estimates for City Office REIT, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for City Office REIT in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for City Office REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIO. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $575.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 7.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 9.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

