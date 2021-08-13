FY2021 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. Lifted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ModivCare in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.28. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

MODV stock opened at $182.73 on Wednesday. ModivCare has a 12 month low of $84.32 and a 12 month high of $184.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.