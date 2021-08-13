FY2021 EPS Estimates for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Lifted by Analyst

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Western Midstream Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Western Midstream Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 50.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WES. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 874,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.