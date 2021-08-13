FY2022 EPS Estimates for Exelon Co. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Exelon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Exelon has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $48.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 71.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $27,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.