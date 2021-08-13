FY2023 EPS Estimates for Standard Chartered PLC Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Standard Chartered in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.02.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Standard Chartered from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

