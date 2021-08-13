FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $9.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.57.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

TPTX opened at $65.11 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $58.98 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $103,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

