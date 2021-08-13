G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of G-III Apparel have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company posted better-than-expected results in first-quarter fiscal 2022. In the reported quarter, sales of the product through e-commerce were praiseworthy. Margins were also robust in the period. In addition, the company’s digital business continued to exhibit strength. In fact, it is seeing robust results on the websites for DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld Paris. Management is focused on growing the digital business with expansion in the distribution channel. The company also completed streamlining its retail division and the new retail model is poised to achieve profitability. For second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company projects net sales of roughly $460 million, suggesting 54.9% growth from the comparable quarter’s figure in the year-earlier fiscal.”

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $35.80.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

