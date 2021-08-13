GAMEE Price Hits $0.14 (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 13th. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $7.83 million and $628,962.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00139629 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.04 or 0.00151167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,330.28 or 1.00000813 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.51 or 0.00866622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

