GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

Shares of GDI opened at C$55.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$54.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$372.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

