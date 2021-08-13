Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) to report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gemini Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gemini Therapeutics.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

GMTX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. 3,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,522. Gemini Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

