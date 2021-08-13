General Dynamics’ (GD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Cowen reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research restated an underperform rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.67.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $199.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.15. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 764.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in General Dynamics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 39.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 217,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,897,000 after buying an additional 61,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 14.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.