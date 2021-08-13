General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,112.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $135,031,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

GM stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.65. 11,821,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,898,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

