Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 861.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNFTF remained flat at $$3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday. Genfit has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company's products include Elafibranor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis.

