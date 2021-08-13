Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 0.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 449.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $100,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,625 shares of company stock worth $6,589,224 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $51.76 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

G has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.