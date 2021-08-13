GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Buys 10,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.34 million and a P/E ratio of -35.43. GetBusy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of GetBusy in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

GetBusy Company Profile

GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.

