GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) Insider Paul Haworth Buys 10,000 Shares

GetBusy plc (LON:GETB) insider Paul Haworth bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £8,300 ($10,844.00).
Paul Haworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 28th, Paul Haworth acquired 10,000 shares of GetBusy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,600 ($9,929.45).
Shares of LON GETB opened at GBX 81.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.34 million and a P/E ratio of -35.43. GetBusy plc has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 112 ($1.46).
GetBusy Company Profile
GetBusy plc develops and sells document and task management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers SmartVault, a cloud document management platform and client portal for small and medium sized businesses; Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management, workflow, and cloud portal tool for medium to large professional service businesses; and GetBusy, a team and client task management, and signatures application.
