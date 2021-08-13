Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNGBY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.11. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Getinge has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

