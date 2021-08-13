Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.300-$3.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $72.68. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

