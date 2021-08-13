Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

