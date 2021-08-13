Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.
GIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.06.
Shares of GIL stock opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
