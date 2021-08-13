Glanbia plc Plans Dividend of €0.12 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:GLB traded up GBX 0.58 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 14.48 ($0.19). The stock had a trading volume of 23,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,060. The stock has a market cap of £42.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.79. Glanbia has a 1-year low of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 15.16 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83.

Get Glanbia alerts:

In other news, insider Mark Garvey sold 7,141 shares of Glanbia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68), for a total transaction of £102,116.30 ($133,415.60).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Glanbia from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.