Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) Short Interest Down 93.4% in July

Global X Health & Wellness ETF (NASDAQ:BFIT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFIT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,239. Global X Health & Wellness ETF has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFIT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Health & Wellness ETF by 61.2% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Health & Wellness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.