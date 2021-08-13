Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $260.60

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $260.60 and last traded at $256.04, with a volume of 3592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.55.

The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.84.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

