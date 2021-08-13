Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Up 5.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $280.00 to $300.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $276.60 and last traded at $275.38. 14,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 206,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $260.81.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 168.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

