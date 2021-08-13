GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 71,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,610,706 shares.The stock last traded at $4.50 and had previously closed at $4.69.

Several research firms recently commented on GOCO. Truist lowered their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Get GoHealth alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,339,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,118,000 after buying an additional 5,947,473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after acquiring an additional 385,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 894,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,128,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.