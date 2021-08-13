Gold Poker Price Up 27.2% Over Last 7 Days (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 111.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 27.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $20,014.64 and $932.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00047287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.07 or 0.00138814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155691 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,518.96 or 0.99839827 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.16 or 0.00859669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

