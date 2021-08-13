Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Up to $9.62

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.62, but opened at $9.97. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 5,114 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOGL shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.05 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.4%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

