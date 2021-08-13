Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.