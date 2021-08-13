Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $800,000 Position in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,697.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 386,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ WPRT opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.