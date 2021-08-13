Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $792,000 in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,042,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,678,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

XOG stock opened at $44.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91.

Extraction Oil & Gas Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

