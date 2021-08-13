Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,905 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

In other Precision BioSciences news, COO David S. Thomson sold 30,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,113.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 20,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,032,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,822,777.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,260 over the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTIL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.70. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.74. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 299.85% and a negative return on equity of 159.67%. Analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.