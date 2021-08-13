Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 16,019 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,461 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,019 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Exterran were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,565 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,992 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 177,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Exterran during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

EXTN stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $144.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exterran Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

