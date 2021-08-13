Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 27,810 Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) by 57.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cortexyme were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 1,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 149,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTX opened at $104.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.76. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Cortexyme in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other Cortexyme news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,411 shares of company stock worth $3,218,030. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

