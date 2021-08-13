Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $79,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

On Friday, July 23rd, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $79,950.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,574. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,203,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,403,000 after purchasing an additional 61,327 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after buying an additional 134,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,350,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after buying an additional 78,880 shares in the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.