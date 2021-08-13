Govi Price Tops $3.35 on Major Exchanges (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.35 or 0.00007241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Govi has a market capitalization of $28.36 million and approximately $113,448.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Govi has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Buying and Selling Govi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Govi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Govi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

