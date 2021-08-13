GP Strategies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (NYSE:GPX)

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GP Strategies in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.85 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.96.

GPX stock opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $361.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. GP Strategies has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $20.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in GP Strategies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,464 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 14.9% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

