GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

