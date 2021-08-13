Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.16 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Graphite Bio stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,976. Graphite Bio has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $34.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GRPH. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

