Graviocoin Market Cap Reaches $1.95 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 13th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1,156.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

