Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AJX. Compass Point started coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Ajax presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

NYSE AJX opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a market cap of $325.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 15.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 196.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 302,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

