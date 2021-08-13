Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $82.51 million, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 35,199 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

