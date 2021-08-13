Green Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 177,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,138,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 426,118 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,387,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 904,899 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athersys by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,063,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 427,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 758.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 759,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 670,834 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Athersys by 3,234.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 692,145 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athersys alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ATHX opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.03. The company has a market cap of $380.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.69.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.