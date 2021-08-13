Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCT. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 181,208 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $5,898,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

