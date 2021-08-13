Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,990 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 121,828 shares.The stock last traded at $5.30 and had previously closed at $5.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the first quarter valued at $6,927,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter worth about $3,054,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth about $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

