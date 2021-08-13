GWM Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stake in RH (NYSE:RH)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.31.

NYSE RH opened at $738.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $677.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12-month low of $292.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

