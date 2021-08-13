GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 2,419 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th.

