Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Announces Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%.

Haemonetics stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077 in the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

