Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.600-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $983.62 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1 billion.

NYSE:HAE traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.14. 609,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.51. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. started coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.25.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $71,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,325 shares of company stock worth $1,129,077. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

