Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

HALO stock opened at $41.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.44. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 40,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $1,842,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $1,983,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,315 shares of company stock worth $8,179,396 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.